Abstract

Psychological autopsy is an important technique of investigation of an alleged suicidal case. The fundamental of psychological autopsy is based on the ultra-careful collection of records that help reconstruct the psychosocial domain of individuals. This paper gives insight into understanding of autopsy types and their uses. Relevance of psychological autopsy in forensic practice is highlighted such as validity, admissibility, scope and application in court of law for administration of justice.

Key words: Autopsy, Psychological autopsy, collection of evidence, Court law, Justice

