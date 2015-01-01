SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Haque MA. Indian J. Forensic Med. Toxicol. 2022; 16(1): 274-277.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, All-India Institute of Medical Sciences. Deptartment of Forensic Medicine)

DOI

10.37506/ijfmt.v16i1.17464

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Psychological autopsy is an important technique of investigation of an alleged suicidal case. The fundamental of psychological autopsy is based on the ultra-careful collection of records that help reconstruct the psychosocial domain of individuals. This paper gives insight into understanding of autopsy types and their uses. Relevance of psychological autopsy in forensic practice is highlighted such as validity, admissibility, scope and application in court of law for administration of justice.
Key words: Autopsy, Psychological autopsy, collection of evidence, Court law, Justice


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print