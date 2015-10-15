Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicidal ideations concern thinking about suicide or an uncommon and inappropriate preoccupation with suicide. The range of suicidal ideation and intent differs significantly from brief thoughts to wide thoughts, to comprehensive planning, and role-playing.



Objectives: To explore inmates' levels of suicidal ideation and intent in the prisons of Baghdad City and to find out the relationship between these levels and some demographic characteristics of those inmates.



Methodology: A descriptive analytic design was used to guide this study which was conducted from October 15th, 2015 to the June 10th, 2016. A non-probability sample of 100 inmates in Baghdad correctional institutions was recruited. The study instrument is a questionnaire consisted of nine demographic characteristics and 19 items represent Beck suicidal ideations and intents scale. Data were analysed by using descriptive statistical measures of frequency, percent, and distribution; and inferential analysis (Chi-squire).



Results: The study results displayed that more than half of the inmates are from twenties and thirties decades (58.0%), 68.0% having elementary and secondary school, half of them are with six to 15 years imprisonment, and 69.0% are married. Three quarters have moderate and high levels of suicidal ideations and intents. The study also finds that the more the period of imprisonment and the less of income the inmates have the higher the levels of suicidal ideation they have.



Recommendations: There must be a good awareness of suicide by being well-trained to identify the behavioral and verbal signs that point out to early successful suicide prevention.

