Abstract

Drowning is a leading and preventable cause of death that has suffered an attention deficit. The World Health Organization identifies data collection as a key strategy underpinning effective interventions. The circumstances leading to drowning are complex. People interact with water primarily for recreation and often interact with water due to daily life or occupational endeavours. A Significant reduction the number of drowning deaths among young children in private swimming pools has been achieved through over 30 years of focused work on the epidemiology and risk factors for drowning in private swimming pools among young children. Proposed contributory factors for drowning in rivers include a lack of barriers controlling access to water, an absence of adult supervision for young children, poor swimming skills, minimal awareness of the dangers, the consumption of alcohol, transportation on water, a lack of safe water supply, and disasters related to flooding.



Keywords: Awareness, circumstances, collection, complex, drowning, data, proposed, reduction

Language: en