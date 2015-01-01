Abstract

BACKGROUND: Reporting of male-to-male sexual abuse is associated with stigma and discrimination. It is not only trauma to a child but also to a family. It is under researched and under estimated in a community. Even when abused children have grown up and become adults the abuse remains a painful secret in their lives. This scar of child sexual abuse stays for a life time. It also fuels the spread of HIV/ AIDS in society.



Objective: To study the sexual abuse among male children in the Transkei region of South Africa.



METHOD: This is a retrospective study, carried out between 2007 and 2011 at the Sinawe Centre of

Mthatha General Hospital, Mthatha, South Africa.



Results: There were 38 cases of male child sexual abuse (MCSA) reported between 2007 and 2011. There was only 1 case reported in 2007, 3 in 2008, 6 in 2009, 10 in 2010 and 18 in the year 2011. Of these, 3 (7.9%) were 5 years old, 17 (44.7%) were 10 or less years, and 9 (23.7%) were between the age of 11 and 15 years of age. Of the perpetrators 20 (52.6%) were known to the victims, 16 (42.1%) were unknown 2 (5.2%) were family member of the victims. There was delay in reporting. Genital injuries were observed in 8 (21%) cases, and physical injury in only 2 (5.2%) cases. All the victims were HIV negative and post-exposure prophylaxis compliant.



Conclusion: There is an increasing trend of male children sexual abuse in the Transkei region of South Africa. It requires urgent attention by the law enforcement authorities.

