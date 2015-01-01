|
Meel B. Indian J. Forensic Med. Toxicol. 2022; 16(1): 1503-1506.
(Copyright © 2022, All-India Institute of Medical Sciences. Deptartment of Forensic Medicine)
BACKGROUND: Rape continues to be one of the biggest challenges facing South Africa, alongside poverty & joblessness that the government is trying hard to eradicate. Transkei region of the Eastern Cape can best be described as deeply rural with bad roads, unclean water supply, limited electricity, few telephone connections, very limited access to transport and health services. Violence including sexual assaults is a common problem in this region.
