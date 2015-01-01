|
Citation
Meel BL. Indian J. Forensic Med. Toxicol. 2022; 16(1): 1531-1535.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, All-India Institute of Medical Sciences. Deptartment of Forensic Medicine)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Alcohol and crime are two-in-one, inseparable from each other as most of the crime in South Africa is carried out under the influence of alcohol. Many deaths as well in South Africa are attributed to alcohol consumption but, despite that, alcohol is available everywhere in country.
Language: en