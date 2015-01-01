Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child sexual abuse is a serious violation of children's rights and abuse of power. CSA isa matter of global concern and occurs across all socio-economic, educational, racial, and ethnic groups.There is a lack of knowledge and awareness regarding child sexual abuse and its preventive aspects.Parent education regarding CSA is important for keeping children safe.The study aimed toevaluate theeffectiveness of information package as an educational intervention,on the knowledge and attitude ofparents regarding CSA.



METHODology: An experimental, pre-test post-test control group design was adopted for the study. The setting of the study was selected schools of Bangalore. The sample included 300 parents (150 inexperimental and 150 in control group). The outcome variables were knowledge and attitude. The datawas collected using socio-demographicperforma, knowledge questionnaire and attitude scale.



RESULTS: The majority of the parents in both the experimental and control group had an average levelof knowledge and a moderately favorable attitude about prevention of CSA. There was a significantdifference in the post-test knowledge(22.10±3.15 and 12.19±3.20; F = 101.33; p <0.001) and attitudescores (102.23±10.67; 84.23±15.18; F = 54.88; p<0.001)of parents regarding CSA in the experimentalgroup when compared to the control group.



CONCLUSION: The Educational interventionwas effectivein improving the knowledge and bringing a favorable change in the attitude of parents regarding CSAin the experimental group. The Information package is recommended for use as a primary preventioneffort for educating parents on CSA

