Citation
Balakrishna BB, Joseph V. Indian J. Forensic Med. Toxicol. 2022; 16(2): 180-190.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Child sexual abuse is a serious violation of children's rights and abuse of power. CSA isa matter of global concern and occurs across all socio-economic, educational, racial, and ethnic groups.There is a lack of knowledge and awareness regarding child sexual abuse and its preventive aspects.Parent education regarding CSA is important for keeping children safe.The study aimed toevaluate theeffectiveness of information package as an educational intervention,on the knowledge and attitude ofparents regarding CSA.
Language: en
Keywords
Attitude.; CSA (Child Sexual Abuse); Education; Information Package; Knowledge; Parents; Prevention