Rao MNRB, Nirmala A, Raguram R. Indian J. Forensic Med. Toxicol. 2022; 16(3): 26-30.
(Copyright © 2022, All-India Institute of Medical Sciences. Deptartment of Forensic Medicine)
BACKGROUND: Head trauma is considered to be the major cause of death in road traffic accidents. According toworld health organisation, about 1.24 million deaths occur due to road traffic crashes. Particularly, the treatmentsfor head injury in the older aged people seems to be more complicated when compared to younger and middle agegroups. The aim of this study is to analyse and identify the significance and outcome of head trauma due to roadtraffic accidents of various age groups.
Head injuries; intracranial hemorrhages; road traffic accident; skull fracture.