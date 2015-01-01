|
Mane M, R AV, S AK, V H, Navle A, Hv P. Indian J. Forensic Med. Toxicol. 2022; 16(3): 240-247.
(Copyright © 2022, All-India Institute of Medical Sciences. Deptartment of Forensic Medicine)
BACKGROUND: Motor vehicle collisions usually result in consequences like property damage, injury and death. Itcausesfinancial losses to the victim himself, families of the victim and to the country. Traffic collision often resultsin injury, death or property damage.
Injuries; Motor vehicle collision; Road Traffic Accidents; Safety precautions.