Abstract

Stigma-related stress and inflated perceptions of substance use norms are positioned in the literature as theoretically distinct explanations for disproportionate substance use among sexual minorities. As research has yet to examine how these variables may interact in an intervention context, this study examined the impact of recent experiences with violence and harassment due to sexual minority status (i.e., interpersonal stigma exposure) on the effectiveness of a culturally adapted personalized normative feedback intervention for lesbian, bisexual, and queer (LBQ) women. A sub-sample of 499 moderate-to-heavy drinking LBQ women were randomized to receive personalized normative feedback (PNF) on alcohol use or control topics within a broader digital competition designed to challenge negative LBQ stereotypes. At baseline, recent interpersonal stigma exposure strengthened the relationship between perceived LBQ alcohol-related norms and participants' own alcohol-related behaviors (i.e., consumption and consequences). At follow-up, 3 months later, recent interpersonal stigma exposure moderated the effectiveness of alcohol PNF with substantially less drinking and consequences among participants in the treatment condition reporting recent violence or harassment due to sexual minority status, relative to those reporting no such experiences. Underscoring the utility of PNF for LBQ women and potentially other heavy drinking stigmatized populations, findings suggest that a greater tendency to conform to over-estimated ingroup drinking norms may be another way in which minority status-based violence and harassment contributes to alcohol consumption in stigmatized populations.

