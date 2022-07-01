|
Citation
|
Lee JS, Khan AD, Quinn CM, Colborn K, Patel DC, Barmparas G, Margulies DR, Waller CJ, Kallies KJ, Fitzsimmons AJ, Kothari SN, Raines AR, Mahnken H, Dunn J, Zier L, McIntyre RCJ, Urban S, Coleman JR, Campion EM, Burlew CC, Schroeppel TJ. Am. J. Surg. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35940931
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Patients suspected of syncope frequently undergo laboratory and imaging studies to determine the etiology of the syncope. Variability exists in these workups across institutions. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the utilization and diagnostic yield of these workups and the patient characteristics associated with syncopal falls.
Language: en