Ramanathan V, Baskar D, Pari H. Ann. Indian Acad. Neurol. 2022; 25(3): 517-519.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Medknow Publications)
DOI
PMID
35936584
PMCID
Abstract
The distinction between velocity dependence of spasticity from the other characteristic feature of spasticity, namely, the clasp knife phenomenon, is often not stated clearly or quickly discerned. While the lengthening reaction can be easily grasped with the analogy of a clasp knife, velocity dependence lacks an analogy. The underlying neural mechanisms between these two characteristics are different [Figure 1]. Hence, we wish to suggest a car seatbelt as an analogy, so that "velocity dependence" can be easily appreciated.
