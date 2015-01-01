Abstract

PURPOSE: The aim of this study is to explore the factors associated with the fall risk in type 2 diabetes (T2D) patients with a lacunar stroke.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: We compiled data of 146 T2D patients (mean age 68 years), including the Morse fall scale data (MFS), nutrition score, self-care scale, laboratory data, and data from continuous glucose monitoring system (CGMS) from 2019 to 2021 in Shanghai Pudong Hospital. Thereby, we evaluated the associations between MFS and other clinical parameters.



RESULTS: The analyses showed that there were significantly increased size and numbers of lacunar infarction (p < 0.05). Furthermore, the greater risk group had an older mean age (p < 0.05), and significant decreased estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), total triglyceride (TG), while increased microalbuminuria, magnesium, lipoprotein A (LP(a)), anti-thyroid peroxidase antibody (TPOAb) (p < 0.05). However, the time in range (TIR) was very comparable (p > 0.05). The correlational study revealed the higher score of MFS was associated with the age (r = 0.41), number of lacunar infarction (r = 0.18), nutrition score (r = 0.20), self-care score (r = - 0.43), serum creatine level (r = 0.19), eGFR (r = - 0.26) (p < 0.05). The total numbers of lacunar infarction were associated with age (r = 0.36), eGFR (r = - 0.40), homocysteine level (r = 0.33) (p < 0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: Age, nutrition, self-care ability, and renal function are all critical factors associated with the risk of fall in T2D with lacunar infarction. The age, eGFR, and homocysteine are closely associated with lacunar infarction, suggesting that in T2D, evaluation of kidney dysfunction, homocysteine level in the elderly can predict lacunar infarcts and falls.

Language: en