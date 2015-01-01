|
Chrétien B, Nguyen S, Dolladille C, Morice PM, Heraudeau M, Loilier M, Fedrizzi S, Bourgine J, Cesbron A, Alexandre J, Bocca ML, Freret T, Lelong-Boulouard V. Br. J. Clin. Pharmacol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35939367
AIM: Due to their central mechanism of action, anti-seizure medications (ASMs) could lead to adverse effects likely to impair driving skills. Their extended use to neuropsychiatric disorders makes it a class of drugs to monitor for their road traffic accidental (RTA) potential. We aimed to assess the reporting association between ASMs and RTA using the WHO pharmacovigilance database (Vigibas®).
road traffic accidents; anti-seizure medications; CYP450 inductors; drug-drug interactions; gabapentinoids; pharmaco-epidemiology