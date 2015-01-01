|
Citation
|
Tschan T, Pfeiffer S, Gutzweiler R, In-Albon T. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry Ment. Health 2022; 16(1): 64.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35941688
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Expressed Emotion refers to the extent to which close relatives express critical/hostile and/or emotionally overinvolved attitudes and feelings when speaking about a family member. High Expressed Emotion is a valuable predictor of clinical outcomes and is related to the presence of various mental disorders, including nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI). Interpersonal factors have been shown to be relevant in initiating and in maintaining with NSSI, as interpersonal difficulties are often reported as triggers for emotional dysregulation. The parental role in the etiology and treatment of NSSI needs to be further investigated. This study assesses Expressed Emotion in adolescents who engage in NSSI and their mothers.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Family; Adolescence; Expressed emotion; Five-minute speech sample; Nonsuicidal self-injury