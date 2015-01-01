SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Li X, Farrukh M, Lee C, Khreis H, Sarda S, Sohrabi S, Zhang Z, Dadashova B. Cities 2022; 131: e103886.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.cities.2022.103886

PMID

35935595

PMCID

PMC9345890

Abstract

Active transportation could be an effective way to promote healthy physical activity, especially during pandemics like COVID-19. A comprehensive evaluation of health outcomes derived from COVID-19 induced active transportation can assist multiple stakeholders in revisiting strategies and priorities for supporting active transportation during and beyond the pandemic. We performed a two-step reviewing process by combining a scoping review with a narrative review to summarize published literature addressing the influence of COVID-19 on mobility and the environment that can lead to various health pathways and health outcomes associated with active transportation. We summarized the COVID-19 induced changes in active transportation demand, built environment, air quality, and physical activity. The results demonstrated that, since the pandemic began, bike-sharing users dropped significantly while recreational bike trips and walking activities increased in some areas. Meanwhile, there have been favorable changes to the air quality and the built environment for active transportation users. We then discussed how these changes impact health outcomes during the pandemic and their implications for urban planning and policymaking. This review also suggests that walking and biking can make up for the reduced physical activities during the pandemic, helping people stay active and healthy.


Language: en

Keywords

COVID-19; Active transportation demand change; Air pollutant change; Built environment modification; Health assessment

