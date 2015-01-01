SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zhai X, Cao L, Zhang B, Li Q. Contrast Media Mol. Imaging 2022; 2022: e3832535.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Hindawi in collaboration with John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1155/2022/3832535

PMID

35935329

PMCID

PMC9300269

Abstract

To collect relevant literature on the impact of rural residents' sleep quality on the incidence of agricultural injuries, the search time range is 1990～2019. We use RevMan 5.3 software for statistical processing. A total of 7 articles were included. Meta-analysis showed that sleep quality was closely related to agricultural injury. The combined effect was 1.49, 95%CI [1.31, 1.70], Z = 5.93, P < 0.00001. The difference was statistically significant, so poor sleepers had a higher incidence of agricultural injuries than good sleepers. Sleep disturbances and agricultural injuries are two common and significant health problems. Investigations suggest that sleep might increase the risk of agricultural injuries. The aim of the present study was to systematically review and meta-analyze the predictive effect of sleep on agricultural injuries.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Incidence; *Sleep Quality; *Sleep Wake Disorders/epidemiology

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print