Abstract

Suicidal firearm injuries with bullet embolization following wandering bullet path are infrequent findings where the penetrated bullet could not be detected in the expected location. If this condition exists, one entrance wound will be present without an exit wound. Through necro-radiographs and postmortem autopsy, forensic experts can determine the nonlinear trajectory of the bullet. To understand the internal bullet path properly, forensic experts should interpret the medicolegal investigation results in the context of tissue and ballistics factors. Various medical specialties, including forensic experts, should be aware of the possibility of the nonlinear bullet trajectory and the possibility of bullet embolization in distant sites in order to save lives and/or interpret the collected evidence to support the justice in such uncommon incident.

Language: en