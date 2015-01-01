|
Citation
Melby TC, Sørensen NB, Henriksen L, Lukasse M, Flaathen EME. Eur. J. Midwifery 2022; 6: e44.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
35935753
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Antenatal depression and intimate partner violence (IPV) are independently associated with adverse short- and long-term health effects for women and their children. The main aim of the study was to investigate the prevalence of antenatal depression and the association between symptoms of antenatal depression and physical, emotional and sexual abuse in a culturally diverse population attending antenatal care.
Language: en
Keywords
antenatal depression; depression during pregnancy; emotional intimate partner violence; immigrant women; physical intimate partner violence; sexual intimate partner violence