Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This cross-sectional research aims to develop reliable predictive short-term prediction models to predict the number of RTIs in Northeast China through comparative studies.



METHODOLOGY: Seasonal auto-regressive integrated moving average (SARIMA), Long Short-Term Memory (LSTM), and Facebook Prophet (Prophet) models were used for time series prediction of the number of RTIs inpatients. The three models were trained using data from 2015 to 2019, and their prediction accuracy was compared using data from 2020 as a test set. The parameters of the SARIMA model were determined using the autocorrelation function (ACF) and the partial autocorrelation function (PACF). The LSTM uses linear as the activation function, the mean square error (MSE) as the loss function and the Adam optimizer to construct the model, while the Prophet model is built on the Python platform. The root mean squared error (RMSE), mean absolute error (MAE) and Mean Absolute Percentage Error (MAPE) are used to measure the predictive performance of the model.



FINDINGS: In this research, the LSTM model had the highest prediction accuracy, followed by the Prophet model, and the SARIMA model had the lowest prediction accuracy. The trend in medical expenditure of RTIs inpatients overlapped highly with the number of RTIs inpatients.



CONCLUSION: By adjusting the activation function and optimizer, the LSTM predicts the number of RTIs inpatients more accurately and robustly than other models. Compared with other models, LSTM models still show excellent prediction performance in the face of data with seasonal and drastic changes. The LSTM can provide a better basis for planning and management in healthcare administration. IMPLICATION: The results of this research show that it is feasible to accurately forecast the demand for healthcare resources with seasonal distribution using a suitable forecasting model. The prediction of specific medical service volumes will be an important basis for medical management to allocate medical and health resources.

