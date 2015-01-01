|
Che Yusof R, Norhayati MN, Mohd Azman Y. Front. Public Health 2022; 10: e909254.
35937243
INTRODUCTION: School-based child sexual abuse intervention programs were developed to educate the school children to protect them from sexual abuse. The programs were evaluated to make sure the interventions were effective in reducing child sexual abuse cases (CSA). This review aimed to determine the effectiveness of the school-based child sexual abuse intervention programs in the new millennium era (2000-2021) in improving the knowledge, skills, and attitude of school children under 18 years old toward child sexual abuse.
Adolescent; Child; Humans; Schools; Students; attitude; Randomized Controlled Trials as Topic; child sexual abuse; *Child Abuse, Sexual/prevention & control; knowledge; school-based intervention; skills