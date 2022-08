Abstract

BACKGROUND: High-pressure injection injury is an uncommon but potentially limb-threatening presentation that in many cases should be treated as a surgical emergency.



CASE REPORT: We present a 46-year-old patient with a high-pressure injection injury from SCUBA equipment who developed pneumomediastinum.



WHY SHOULD AN EMERGENCY PHYSICIAN BE AWARE OF THIS?: High-pressure injection injuries are rare and may have significant morbidity. Injection injuries from air are uncommon, may be managed differently than injection with other materials, and may be associated with unique complications.

Language: en