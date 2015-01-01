Abstract

Transportation agencies are responsible for balancing public safety and environmental impacts in their winter roadway maintenance operations. In managing the environmental impact of deicing procedures, a minimum effective dose should be used and less harmful deicing substances should be considered based on rigorous standardized tests. The subject research presents a modified laboratory test procedure and test apparatus for implementation in the evaluation and selection of deicing agents and definition of an appropriate and efficient application rate. The proposed test procedure is less cumbersome, produces more readily controlled experimental conditions, and is expected to provide improved reproducibility compared to current test methods. This modified approach is then used to evaluate the efficacy of several liquid deicing agents which could be used as an alternative to conventional NaCl brine. The comparative testing found that alternative deicing agents performed as well or better than NaCl brine, sometimes even at lower application rates. In particular, the addition of biocomponents or glycerol byproducts was shown to improve performance of chloride deicing agents.

