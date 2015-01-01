SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Batty GD, Kaprio J. J. Epidemiol. Community Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)

10.1136/jech-2022-219061

35940855

The present and future burden of neurodegenerative disorder, particularly dementia, for individuals, society, and healthcare systems has been extremely well documented. Dementia currently directly affects around 50 million people globally and, owing to demographic expansion, its prevalence is expected to triple over the following three decades.1 The disappointing results of trials of drug treatments for dementia, and other neurodegenerative disease, such as motor neuron disease (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) and Parkinson's disease--particularly curative therapies--bring into sharp focus the need to identify modifiable risk factors. Head injury has been advanced in this regard,2 is common3 and, in principle, has the potential for amelioration via advances in safety legislation and protective technologies...


DEMENTIA; SPORTS; WOUNDS AND INJURIES

