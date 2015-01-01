Abstract

AIM: To test a model examining the impact of verbal violence against new nurses on their turnover intention and the mediating effects of emotional reaction and burnout based on affective events theory.



BACKGROUND: In Korea, turnover rate of nurses, especially new nurses, is at a serious level. Verifying the paths is important by which nurses decide to turnover intention after experiencing verbal violence, which is the most common form of workplace violence. In particular, Research on new nurses who are vulnerable to exposure to verbal violence and have a high turnover rate is insufficient.



METHODS: Data was collected using a time-lagged online surveys from 212 Korean new nurses. Structural equation modelling was used to test the hypothesized model.



RESULTS: The level of the turnover intention of new nurses was almost 4 out of 5. Verbal violence not only has a direct effect on turnover intention, but also has an indirect effect through burnout. Emotional reactions and burnout sequentially mediated the relationship between verbal violence and turnover intention; these variables explained approximately 57% of turnover intention.



CONCLUSIONS: To decrease negative emotional reactions and burnout caused by verbal violence may benefit to reduction of turnover intention of new nurses. IMPLICATIONS FOR NURSING MANAGEMENT: The critical need for new nurses' violence interventions that focus on emotional reactions and burnout, and subsequently improving desirable patient-coworker-nurse relationships and quality of life for new nurses.

Language: en