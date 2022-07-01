Abstract

Child brides and forced marriages, Involving the population under the age of 18, occur across continents, cultures and religions. Globally, one in five girls currently marries before the age of 18, and one-third are under the age of 15. Every day around the world, 39,000 girls marry before reaching the age of majority, and 12 million girls marry before that age each year. Child brides and forced child marriages have devastating effects on emotional and social development. In most cases, girls are deprived of their rights, including education, family life, play and recreation, and forced to assume adult responsibilities, including forced pregnancy. Childhood denied, along with the severe physical or emotional damage caused by child brides and forced marriages, can have long-term consequences for health, life opportunities, and well-being, endangering their lives, the lives of their children, and the future of their community. Child and forced marriages can be considered a serious form of child abuse and neglect, exposing girls to various forms of physical violence with severe long-term effects...

Language: en