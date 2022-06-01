SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gilna GP, Saberi RA, Ramsey W, Huerta CT, O'Neil CF, Perez EA, Sola JE, Thorson CM. J. Surg. Res. 2022; 279: 733-738.

Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing

10.1016/j.jss.2022.06.058

35940049

INTRODUCTION: Firearm injuries (GSW) in the pediatric population is a public health crisis. Little is known about the outcomes of damage control laparotomy (DCL) following abdominal GSW. This study aims to evaluate outcomes from abdominal GSWs in the pediatric population.

METHODS: The trauma registry from an urban Level 1 trauma was queried for pediatric (0-18 y) GSW was queried from September 2013 to June 2020. Demographics, clinical variables, outcomes, readmissions, and recidivism were analyzed.

RESULTS: Abdominal GSW were identified in 83 patients (17% of all GSW). The median age was 16 [15-17], 84% were male and 86% Black. Violent intent accounted for 90% of GSW. The injury severity score was 16 [9-26] and 80% went directly from the resuscitation bay to the operating room. Laparotomy was required in 87% of patients, and surgery was not required in any patient initially managed nonoperatively. The most common complications were intraabdominal infection (20%), other infections (13%), and small bowel obstruction (8%). DCL with temporary abdominal closure was performed in 16% of laparotomies and was associated with a longer length of stay, more infections, but similar rates of readmission and mortality. Overall mortality was 13%, with all but one patient expiring in the resuscitation bay or the operating room. All patients who underwent DCL survived to discharge.

CONCLUSIONS: Abdominal firearm injuries have high morbidity and mortality in the pediatric population. Damage control operations for abdominal GSWs are a valuable surgical option with similar outcomes to primary abdominal closure after initial injury survival.


Trauma; Firearm injury; Disparities; Damage control laparotomy; Pediatric surgery

