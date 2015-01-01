Abstract

BACKGROUND: Falls are inherent to Parkinson's disease (PD) progression, and risk assessment is mandatory for optimal long term management.



OBJECTIVE: To determine if the telehealth application of two observer-based, objective measures of fall-risk in PD-Five-Times-Sit-To-Stand (FTSTS) and 360° Rapid-Turns-Test (RTT)-is feasible and safe.



METHODS: Following in-clinic training, 15 people with Hoehn and Yahr Stage 2 (n = 8) and 3 (n = 7) PD, median MoCA score 25 (range 14-29), and subjective freezing-of-gait (n = 13), participated in four televisits with care partners biweekly for 10 weeks where virtual FTSTS/RTT assessments were performed.



RESULTS: Participants completed all protocol-driven 120 virtual FTSTS and 60 RTT assessments with effective ratability (feasibility) and zero adverse events (safety). 22% virtual FTSTS and 55% RTT met criteria for high fall-risk designation.



CONCLUSIONS: Objective fall-risk assessment with virtual FTSTS and RTT through telehealth among HY2-3 PD patients, with varying motor and cognitive function, is feasible and safe following introductory in-clinic training.

