Citation
Samaranayake AI, Nishadya S, Jayasundara UK. Saf. Health Work 2022; 13(1): 86-92.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Occupational Safety and Health Research Institute)
DOI
PMID
35936198
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: A laboratory where chemicals are handled can be considered a hazardous environment, and hence, prudent practices should be strictly enforced. If not, deadly accidents and incidents could occur due to a lack of safety practices and poor safety culture. The purpose of this study is to analyze the existing safety culture and propose potential recommendations to enhance the level of safety education in the chemical laboratories in the Western Province of Sri Lanka.
Keywords
Accidents; Attitude; Culture; Chemicals; Survey questionnaire