|
Citation
|
Kumuyi DO, Akinnawo EO, Akpunne BC, Akintola AA, Onisile DF, Aniemeka OO. S. Afr. J. Psychiatry 2022; 28: e1737.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, South African Medical Association Health and Medical Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35935458
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Conduct Disorder (CD) is a repetitive disruptive behaviour that violates the rights of others, manifests in rules violation, aggression, hostility, and deceitfulness and has assumed prominence in its association with juvenile offending and criminality in adulthood. Despite this knowledge, little research attention is given to ascertaining effective psychobehavioural interventions to manage this problem, especially amongst Nigerian adolescents.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Nigeria; adolescents; cognitive behavioural therapy; conduct disorder; social skill training