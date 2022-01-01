Abstract

The fatal occupational accident (injury) rate in Republic of Korea remains higher than that in the European Union (EU) countries, although there has been great success in preventing occupational accidents in the last two decades [1]. In 2021, there were 828 deaths caused by occupational accidents among approximately 19 million workers who registered for Workers' Compensation Insurance (Table 1). The fatal accident rate in 2021 was 4.31 per 100,000 workers, while that of the EU 15 countries was 1.46 in 2018...

Language: en