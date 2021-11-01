|
Citation
|
Yoon Y, Jung-Choi K. Saf. Health Work 2022; 13(1): 93-98.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Occupational Safety and Health Research Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35936205
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Despite a growing number of investigations exploring the health problems in precarious workers, there is still a paucity of studies investigating workplace violence in workers with multi-party employment arrangements (WMPEAs). This study was aimed at comparing the prevalence of workplace violence between non-WMPEA and WMPEA.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Workplace violence; Precarious employment; EWCS, European Working Conditions Survey; KWCS, Korean Working Conditions Survey; Multi-party employment arrangements; TAW, temporary agency worker; WMPEA, multi-party employment arrangement; WOS, workers providing oursourced services