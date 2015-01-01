|
Citation
|
Bedera N, Nordmeyer K, Holland KJ. Violence Against Women 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35938472
|
Abstract
|
Queer women are at high risk of college sexual victimization, but they face barriers to formal support services. As a result, informal support is critical. This study uses data from 40 open-ended interviews to explore family members' reactions to queer women's disclosures and examine whether their family is a reliable source of informal support.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
sexual assault; family; informal resources; informal support; LGBTQ