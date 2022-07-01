Abstract

BACKGROUND: There are limited data on the association between transport distance and outcomes in pediatric patients with severe traumatic brain injuries (sTBIs), despite children having to travel further to pediatric trauma centers (PTCs).



OBJECTIVE: To assess whether distance from a PTC is associated with outcomes in children who undergo cranial surgery after sTBI.



METHODS: Children with sTBI who underwent craniectomy/craniotomy at our PTC between 2010 and 2019 were identified retrospectively. Of these 92 patients, 83 sustained blunt injury and underwent surgery within 24 hours. Distance from injury location to PTC was based on injury zip code and calculated as Euclidean distance. Variables associated with transport, including distance, time, and rural-urban disparity, were analyzed for correlation with poor outcome.



RESULTS: Of the 83 patients identified, 81 had injury location information. Forty patients were injured within 30 miles and 41 were injured ≥30 miles from the PTC. Injury severity and pediatric trauma scores were not significantly different between groups. Sixty-eight children (82%) had a satisfactory outcome and 10 (12%) died. There was a nonsignificant association between distance traveled and poor outcome, even when the cohort was stratified into those with subdural hematomas and those with nonabusive injuries.



CONCLUSION: Regardless of the distance from the PTC at which their injury occurred, most children in this cohort made a moderate to good recovery. Children injured at greater distances from the PTC did not have worse outcomes; however, studies with larger cohorts are needed to more definitively assess prehospital pediatric transport systems in this population.

