Abstract

Among the historical facts is the story of the drowning of Pharaoh and his soldiers, some of them denied it altogether and in detail, and some of them denied the survival of Pharaoh, and the deniers took advantage of some expectations or information mentioned by some researchers as if they were Qur'anic texts, although they are views that do not exceed its owner, from this point I wanted after relying on Allah Almighty In clarifying the truth of this matter, which is the reality of the story of the drowning of Pharaoh, using the comparative critical analysis method in discussing the arguments of the parties



Keywords

Moses, drowning, Pharaoh, the sea, the children of Israel

