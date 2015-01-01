SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Genser A, Spielhofer R, Nitsche P, Kouvelas A. Comput. Aided Civil Infrastruct. Eng. 2022; 37(10): 1316-1334.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/mice.12787

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The growing number of automated vehicles (AVs) necessitates good ride comfort for passengers. This research investigates currently available ride comfort methods and evaluates their performance with a validated simulation framework. The methodology developed encompasses a high-precision road surface model and uses Monte Carlo simulations to compile accurate and representative virtual chassis acceleration data. By utilizing a threshold method and standard ISO 2631 ride comfort guidelines, results are compared to classifications based on empirical International Roughness Index data. A case study conducted in Austria specifies that ISO 2631 comfort estimates are most similar to International Roughness Index classifications and that the thresholding procedure detects preventable situations and over- or underestimated ride comfort. Thus, this methodology can help to better understand requirements for AVs' comfort, as well as justifying the importance of developing a sophisticated performance metric.


Language: en
