Abstract

Seismic performance evaluation of a large inventory of old structures with no design document is a time-consuming and costly task. In this research, a fuzzy-based method and its toolbox are developed to efficiently approximate the seismic performance of structures with lack of structural information. The uncertain parameters are approximated as fuzzy numbers based on statistical studies on existing buildings, empirical formulas, alternative analysis methods, visual assessment, and design codes. The statistical database provided in this research can be valuable to make approximation for seismic performance of structures. The accuracy and applicability of the developed method are demonstrated using two real structures. Furthermore, the applicability of this study is demonstrated using the sensitivity and life-cycle cost analysis of the case study structures. It is observed that the proposed method can approximate the seismic performance of a structure in a considerably short time with an acceptable trade-off compared with more costly and time-consuming site evaluations and detailed computations.

