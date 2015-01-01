Abstract

In the last few years, the importance of trucks on inland cargo transportation has not stopped increasing. Meanwhile, truck platooning is emerging, along with automated driving, to reduce costs using new technologies. In this context, this research aims to provide a first study on the effects of truck platoons on freeways' road safety, focusing on the reduction of visibility caused by truck platoons with shorter gaps on horizontal curves. This safety issue will also affect motorways and multilane roads. A geometric model has been developed and computed, which provides the available sight distances and the stopping sight distance (SSD) for a vehicle overpassing a platoon in a circular curve without transition curves. There are many variables, such as radius, lane width, vehicle and truck platoon parameters, and relative position. The overpassing vehicle has been included in the model for both human-driven and automated, considering the adaptive cruise control radar cone of visibility. The main result of this study is the minimum curve radius in order to allow a safe SSD, considering different design criteria. Moreover, depending on the level of automation of the vehicle, this minimum radius will be different, being higher for automated vehicles.



RESULTS prove the importance of the studied phenomenon and the necessity to implement further countermeasures. Additionally, a case study where the effects of truck platooning on the visibility of a real motorway stretch are evaluated.

