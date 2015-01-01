Abstract

This is a correction to: Oshadi Jayakody, Helena M Blumen, Monique Breslin, Emmeline Ayers, Richard B Lipton, Joe Verghese, Michele L Callisaya, Longitudinal associations between falls and future risk of cognitive decline, the Motoric Cognitive Risk syndrome and dementia: the Einstein Ageing Study, Age and Ageing, Volume 51, Issue 3, March 2022, afac058, https://doi.org/10.1093/ageing/afac058.



In the originally published version of this manuscript, there was an error in the results section and Appendix 2 in the supplementary material.



In the results section--under sensitivity analysis--the following sentence, ''Having a fall, single or multiple falls were not associated with the risk of MCR syndrome'', should instead read, ''Having any falls, or multiple falls were not associated with the risk of MCR syndrome, but single falls were associated with increased risk''.



The title for Appendix 2 had the incorrect sample size. It should read, ''Appendix 2. Hazard ratios with 95% CI for developing the Motoric Cognitive Risk (MCR) syndrome (n=24) as a function of having falls. Those who developed MCR during the first two years of follow-ups are excluded", instead of "Appendix 2. Hazard ratios with 95% CI for developing the Motoric Cognitive Risk (MCR) syndrome (n=26) as a function of having falls.''



These errors have been corrected.

Language: en