Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the prevalence of probable antisocial personality disorder (ASPD) and borderline personality disorder (BPD) among prisoners, and further examine the mediating effect of difficulties in emotional regulation (ER) between childhood trauma and symptoms of ASPD and BPD.



METHODS: A total of 1491 male participants (35.4 ± 9.69 years) were recruited from a prison in Guangdong, China. The symptoms of ASPD and BPD, childhood trauma, difficulties in ER, and suicidal behaviors were measured by self-administered structured questionnaires. Logistic regressions were performed to investigate the associations of ASPD and BPD with suicidal behaviors. Path analysis was used to examine the mediating effects of difficulties in ER between childhood trauma and symptoms of ASPD and BPD.



RESULT: Approximately, 21.2 % and 11.2 % of the participants were screened as ASPD and BPD, respectively. Probable ASPD and BPD were associated with higher risk of suicidal behaviors. Childhood trauma and difficulties in ER were significantly associated with suicidal behaviors in prisoners with probable ASPD and BPD. Path analyses showed that partial mediating effects of difficulties in ER were significant in the dimensions of clarity and strategies on ASPD, and in the dimensions of clarity, impulse, and strategies on BPD.



CONCLUSION: ASPD and BPD are two of the common personality disorders in prisoners. Difficulties in ER are key to understanding the relationships between childhood trauma and personality disorders.

Language: en