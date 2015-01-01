Abstract

The quality of teamwork in Child Advocacy Center (CAC) multidisciplinary teams is likely to affect the extent to which the CAC model improves outcomes for children and families. This study examines associations between team functioning and performance in a statewide sample of CAC teams. Multidisciplinary team members (N = 433) from 21 CACs completed measures of affective, behavioral, and cognitive team functioning. Team performance was assessed with three measures: team member ratings of overall performance, ratings of mental health screening/referral frequency, and caregiver satisfaction surveys. Linear mixed models and regression analyses tested associations between team functioning and performance. Affective team functioning (i.e., liking, trust, and respect; psychological safety) and cognitive team functioning (i.e., clear direction) were significantly associated with team members' ratings of overall performance. Behavioral team functioning (i.e., coordination) and cognitive team functioning were significantly associated with mental health screening/referral frequency. Team functioning was not associated with caregiver satisfaction with CAC services. Aspects of team functioning were associated with team members' perceptions of overall performance and mental health screening/referral frequency, but not caregiver satisfaction. Understanding associations between team functioning and performance in multidisciplinary teams can inform efforts to improve service quality in CACs and other team-based service settings.

