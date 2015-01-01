SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Amin S, Adah JU. Cities 2022; 131: e103890.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.cities.2022.103890

PMID

35941844

PMCID

PMC9350679

Abstract

The key workers, required to continue to travel for essential works during the COVID-19 pandemic, are subjected to extreme health and psychological implications along with prevailing financial hardship. This paper applies the Bayesian regression analysis to determine the factors affecting the decision of key workers and other commuters on riding public buses for essential trips during the COVID-19 restrictions on movement at Abuja and Lagos cities in Nigeria. The psychological, policy and operational effects of COVID-19 are the major factors of riding public buses for essential trips during the COVID-19 restrictions on movement. The key workers are staying out the bus routes with higher frequency of passenger boarding to avoid the COVID-19 transmission but other people were unable to avoid these busy routes because of poor accessibility to essential goods and services. The COVID-19 pandemic not only changes the travel behaviour of daily commuters and key workers but also aggravates the existing transportation problems at Lagos and Abuja cities in Nigeria.


Language: en

Keywords

Travel behaviour; Bayesian model; COVID-19 lockdown; Essential trips; Key workers

