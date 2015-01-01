Abstract

: Standing power wheelchairs (PWSDs) expand positioning and mobility options for individuals with motor impairments. Although more available, little is known about how PWSDs are used in everyday life.



PURPOSE: to describe children's use of PWSDs in the first three months post-wheelchair delivery and the impacts on satisfaction with participation in daily life.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: An interrupted time series of purposefully sampled children aged 5-18 years who were receiving a PWSD. The Wheelchair Outcome Measure for Young People (WhOM-YP) documented satisfaction with patient-reported meaningful participation outcomes. Data loggers objectively measured wheelchair mobility outcomes including distance travelled, bouts of mobility, and duration. Data were measured over two sessions pre-wheelchair-delivery and at one week, one month and three months post-wheelchair-delivery.



RESULTS: Six children aged 7-18 years participated, four diagnosed with cerebral palsy, two with spina bifida. Analyses of individual data illustrated positive change in overall WhOM-YP satisfaction scores after PWSD provision though change varied across time, as did, distance, bouts of mobility and duration of use. Participants identified 14 in-home and 16 out-of-home unique participation outcomes, although several commonalities existed.



CONCLUSION: PWSDs hold promise for increasing children's satisfaction with participation in daily life, in addition to possibly increasing mobility outcomes. IMPLICATIONS FOR REHABILITATIONFor children with mobility limitations, PWSDs may promote participation in daily life and increased mobility.Data logger technology provides valuable information about children's PWSD use and how this varies over time.Benefits and challenges exist with implementing PWSD and data logger technologies.When implementing PWSD use, it is critical to consider context, training and support needs of clients and caregivers.

