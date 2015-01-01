Abstract

More than 70% of catastrophic landslides were previously unknown and brought tremendous losses to human life and property in urban regions; therefore, there is an urgent need for early identification of active landslides to eliminate landslide risk at the early stage. However, early identification of landslides has always been a worldwide challenge due to high concealment, steep topography, inaccessible location, and sudden onset. This work suggests a new set of comprehensive criteria for the early identification of landslides by integrating surface deformation, geological, topographic, geomorphological, and disaster-failure features. This set of criteria is universally applicable with no use of the prior knowledge of landslide locations (blind identification) and is successfully validated by a field survey. This work selects the Xuecheng region, a hard-hit area of landslides, as the study area and employs multisource data (seismic, geological, topographic, meteorological, SAR, and optical remote sensing data) and time-series InSAR technology to identify active landslides and reveal their deformation rules. Some new viewpoints are suggested. (1) The new comprehensive criteria synthesize the surface deformation, disaster-controlling, and disaster-inducing characteristics and achieve relatively high accuracy by field validation. (2) Forty-seven active landslides are identified in Xuecheng with no use of the prior knowledge of landslides. The soft rocks or soft-hard interbeddings, tectonic movement, fluvial undercutting and eroding, precipitation, earthquakes, and human engineering activity control or induce the development of these active landslides. (3) Two giant landslides that significantly threaten human lives and properties and exhibit different movement modes are selected to highlight the deformation rules of active landslides under the coupled action of poor lithologic condition, tectonic movement, river erosion, precipitation, and human engineering activity. The suggested new criteria can be applied to other landslide hard-hit urban regions and contribute to the timely and effective prevention and control of catastrophic landslides, reduction of enormous disaster losses, and rational management of the environment.

