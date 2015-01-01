|
Perelló R, Losada A, Chen J, Supervía A, Salgado E, Smithson A, Xipell M, Inciarte A, Vallecillo G. HIV Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
35945158
BACKGROUND: Stimulant drugs, particularly amphetamines, are more commonly implicated in drug-related deaths in people living with HIV; however, the clinical characteristics of amphetamine-related intoxication in people living with HIV are poorly described. MATERIAL AND METHODS: We conducted a retrospective study in people living with HIV who were admitted for amphetamine-related intoxication to an emergency department of a teaching hospital between 2018 and 2021. Severe intoxication (SI) was arbitrarily defined as requiring admission to the emergency medical support unit and receiving medical treatment for ≥6 h.
emergency; HIV; amphetamine