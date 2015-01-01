Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To identify (1) university educators' perceptions of academic adjustments (AA), and (2) if teaching experience correlated with AA perceptions following concussion. Participants: Two hundred twenty educators.



METHODS: University educators were invited to complete a survey containing four subsections; this manuscript focuses on AA following concussion.



OBJECTIVE 1 was descriptive; we conducted spearman's rho correlations between years of teaching experience and AA perceptions to address objective 2.



RESULTS: Educators were moderately familiar with AA but were not confident in their knowledge about AA following concussion. Participants who provided AA following concussion most often allowed excused absences and extra time for exams/assignments. There were no significant relationships between teaching experience and perceptions of AA.



CONCLUSIONS: University educators largely feel unprepared to provide or recommend AA following concussion but had favorable AA perceptions following concussion. Standardized policies or referral sites within the university system may be warranted to improve post-concussion AA.

Language: en