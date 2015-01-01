Abstract

FGM/C is a harmful practice that involves injury of the external female genitalia without medical purpose. It is mainly practiced in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. However, with the migratory flows, women and girls with FGM/C and its consequences live all over the world. The lack of knowledge on how to care for women and girls living with FGM/C extends among all categories of health professionals involved in women's health, including infectious disease specialists. This is a national, exploratory descriptive cross-sectional study aimed to generate descriptive statistics about FGM/C among HIV-infected migrant women included in the Swiss HIV Cohort Study (SHCS). Among the 387 women interviewed about FGM/C and who provided an answer, 80 (20.7%) reported to have undergone FGM/C. Fifty-six of the 80 women (70.0%) who reported having undergone FGM/C, also reported that they had never discussed their cutting with a health professional before. Our study demonstrates how common female genital mutilation is in women living with HIV and who have migrated to Switzerland and suggest how care and prevention could be improved significantly.

Language: en