Bränström R, Fellman D, Pachankis J. J. Interpers. Violence 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35942575
OBJECTIVE: Country-level structural stigma toward sexual minority individuals (i.e., discriminatory laws and policies and prejudicial attitudes) shows robust associations with sexual minority individuals' mental health and individual-level stigma processes, such as identity concealment. Whether structural stigma is also associated with interpersonal-level stigma processes, such as victimization, is rarely studied. Whether the association between structural stigma and sexual minority individuals' interpersonal mistreatment varies across gender, gender nonconformity, and socioeconomic status also remains to be determined.
Language: en
mental health; discrimination; stigma; gay; lesbian; bisexual; prejudice