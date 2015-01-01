Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to determine the association between maximum daily temperature and work-related injuries according to employment status in South Korea.



METHODS: Data on workers' compensation claims and daily maximum temperature between May20, and September10, 2017-2018, were collected and analyzed. The absolute temperature risk effect (ATR) was evaluated by comparing the risk effect at two temperatures (30 °C vs. 33 °C) across all communities using two-stage time-series analysis.



RESULTS: The association between high temperatures and work-related injuries was statistically significant in the construction sector [ATR:1.129, 95% confidence interval (CI):1.010-1.261]. In addition, the findings of this study also demonstrated a higher risk effect among non-permanent workers (ATR:1.109, 95% CI:1.013-1.214) at 33 °C versus 30 °C when compared to permanent workers (ATR:0.963, 95% CI:0.891-1.041).



CONCLUSIONS: This study found a significant association between high temperatures and work-related injuries among non-permanent workers in South Korea.

Language: en